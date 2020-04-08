Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (4/7/20)

Impact Wrestling presented a show on AXS TV and Twitch last night. The show emanated from the Coca-Cola Roxy from Atlanta, GA. The main event for the show was a tag team title match with the North defending against Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards.
Impact Wrestling 4/7/20 Quick Results:
- 2-on-1: Willie Mack defeated Reno Scum
- Chris Bey defeated Daga
- Havok defeated Madison Rayne
- Rhino & Tommy Dreamer defeated Dave & Jake Crist (OVE)
- Impact Tag Team Championships
The North (c) defeated Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards
Here are 9 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 4/7/20:
9Tessa Blanchard Refuses To Tag Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin Attacks
After Eddie Edwards and Tessa Blanchard were forced to align last week in order to fend off the North, the two were granted a shot at the tag titles this week. With Tessa scheduled to defend the world title against both Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin in a triple threat match at Rebellion, however, she was a little hesitant to trust Eddie too much.
The end of the match came when Tessa hesitated to tag in Edwards and it allowed the North to hit their burning hammer into a spinebuster finishing move for the win.
After the match, Michael Elgin hit the ring and took out Tessa Blanchard with an Elgin bomb and stood tall with the world title belt to close the show.