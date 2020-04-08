Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (4/7/20)

9 Tessa Blanchard Refuses To Tag Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin Attacks

After Eddie Edwards and Tessa Blanchard were forced to align last week in order to fend off the North, the two were granted a shot at the tag titles this week. With Tessa scheduled to defend the world title against both Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin in a triple threat match at Rebellion, however, she was a little hesitant to trust Eddie too much.

The end of the match came when Tessa hesitated to tag in Edwards and it allowed the North to hit their burning hammer into a spinebuster finishing move for the win.

A great tag team should always win against two great singles — Super Elitist (@CyrusOverHuge) April 8, 2020

After the match, Michael Elgin hit the ring and took out Tessa Blanchard with an Elgin bomb and stood tall with the world title belt to close the show.