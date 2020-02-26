Impact Wrestling Results and Takeaways (2/25/20)

Ian Carey
Impact Wrestling 2/25/20

Impact Wrestling 2/25/20 took place from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The main event of the show featured Tessa Blanchard challenging for the X-Division title against champion Ace Austin.

Impact Wrestling 2/25/20 Quick Results:

  1. Daga defeated Rob Van Dam via count-out
  2. Rohit Raju defeated Wentz
  3. Knockouts Championship
    Jordynne Grace (c) defeated Miranda Alize
  4. Eddie Edwards defeated Michael Elgin (series tied 2-2) (match took place at Wrestling Revolver show)
  5. X-Division Championship
    Ace Austin (c) vs Tessa Blanchard – No Contest (Taya Valkyrie interference)

10Taya Valkyrie Attacks Tessa Blanchard

After Tessa Blanchard defeated Ace Austin at Sacrifice over the weekend, Scott D’Amore granted her a shot at Austin’s X-Division title. Blanchard looked poised to become “Tessa 2 Belts” but Taya Valkyrie hit the ring and attacked her. Valkyrie’s actions caused the match to be thrown out and cost Blanchard her chance to add another belt to her collection.

Valkyrie and Blanchard are no strangers, having previously feuded over the Knockouts championship. The two have also feuded over AAA’s Reina de Reinas championship. Based on the closing segment of Impact Wrestling this week, it looks as though the Taya vs Tessa rivalry has been renewed, this time with the Impact World Championship in the mix.

