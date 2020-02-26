Impact Wrestling Results and Takeaways (2/25/20)

10 Taya Valkyrie Attacks Tessa Blanchard

After Tessa Blanchard defeated Ace Austin at Sacrifice over the weekend, Scott D’Amore granted her a shot at Austin’s X-Division title. Blanchard looked poised to become “Tessa 2 Belts” but Taya Valkyrie hit the ring and attacked her. Valkyrie’s actions caused the match to be thrown out and cost Blanchard her chance to add another belt to her collection.

BREAKING: For the first time ever, two women will compete for the IMPACT World Championship as @Tess_Blanchard will defend the title against @TheTayaValkyrie TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rWi8XFCUCD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020

Valkyrie and Blanchard are no strangers, having previously feuded over the Knockouts championship. The two have also feuded over AAA’s Reina de Reinas championship. Based on the closing segment of Impact Wrestling this week, it looks as though the Taya vs Tessa rivalry has been renewed, this time with the Impact World Championship in the mix.