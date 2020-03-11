Impact Wrestling Results & Takeaways (3/10/20)

8 Triple Threat World Title Match At Rebellion

Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards met in the main event this week. The match was the 5th and deciding bout in their best-of-5 series. The winner would earn a shot at the World Title at Rebellion. It looked like Edwards had the match won after hitting the Boston Knee Party but the original ref was down and the replacement ref was not able to get into the ring in time.

Then with two refs in the ring, Elgin had Edwards locked in a submission but Edwards turned it into a pinning combination. One ref called for the end of the match after Eddie tapped to the submission but the other counted Elgin’s shoulders down for three.

As the referees argued, Tessa Blanchard came out and announced she’d take them both on at Rebellion and we now have our main event set.