Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (3/3/20)

Impact Wrestling this week emanated from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas and featured a main event of Tessa Blanchard defending the Impact World Championship against Taya Valkyrie. It was the first Impact World Championship match to feature two female wrestlers in history.
Impact Wrestling 3/3/20 Quick Results:
- TJP & Fallah Bah defeated the North (Non-title match)
- Moose defeated Petey Williams
- Acey Romero defeated Joey Ryan
- No Disqualification: Su Yung defeated Havok
- The Deaners defeated the Swinging Disco Balls (Disco Inferno & Johnny Swinger)
- Impact World Championship
Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie
Here are 9 takeaways from Impact Wrestling 3/3/20:
9Tessa Blanchard Retains Over Taya Valkyrie
A historic title reign resulted in a historic title match this week as Tessa Blanchard took on Taya Valkyrie with the Impact World Championship hanging in the balance. John E Bravo attempted to interfere in the match, grabbing at Blanchard’s ankle as she hit the ropes. Taya attempted to take advantage of this and charged at the champion but missed and hit Bravo instead. Blanchard then took advantage with a head-scissors into the buckle followed by a Buzzsaw DDT for the win.
Blanchard celebrated on the stage with the belt to bring the show to a close. In terms of what may lay ahead for Blanchard, Eddie Edwards told her earlier in the night that after he defeats Michael Elgin in the finals of their best of 5 series next week, he’s coming for Blanchard’s belt.