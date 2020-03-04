Impact Wrestling Results & 9 Takeaways (3/3/20)

9 Tessa Blanchard Retains Over Taya Valkyrie

A historic title reign resulted in a historic title match this week as Tessa Blanchard took on Taya Valkyrie with the Impact World Championship hanging in the balance. John E Bravo attempted to interfere in the match, grabbing at Blanchard’s ankle as she hit the ropes. Taya attempted to take advantage of this and charged at the champion but missed and hit Bravo instead. Blanchard then took advantage with a head-scissors into the buckle followed by a Buzzsaw DDT for the win.

Blanchard celebrated on the stage with the belt to bring the show to a close. In terms of what may lay ahead for Blanchard, Eddie Edwards told her earlier in the night that after he defeats Michael Elgin in the finals of their best of 5 series next week, he’s coming for Blanchard’s belt.