Impact Wrestling Reveals Next Inductee Into Hall Of Fame

At the most recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas last week, a new inductee into the promotion’s Hall of Fame was announced. Ken Shamrock will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Shamrock won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the first-ever TNA Wrestling event in 2002. He would hold the title until the 8th ever TNA Wrestling event when he lost it to Ron “The Truth” Killings (aka R-Truth).

Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Members

Impact Wrestling’s Hall of Fame dates back to 2012 when Sting was the inaugural inductee.

Sting (2012) Kurt Angle (2013) Team 3-D (Bully Ray & Devon) (2014) Jeff Jarrett (2015) Earl Hebner (2015) Gail Kim (2016) Abyss (2018) Ken Shamrock (2020)

Shamrock will be the 8th wrestler and 9th person inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Most inductions take place around the time of Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV. The PPV is usually held around October.

Shamrock has already been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2003 as part of the Pioneer Wing.