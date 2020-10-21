Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Granted Release

2020 has been the year of releases

By Anutosh Bajpai
Daga has been granted release from Impact Wrestling
Daga has been granted release from Impact Wrestling

2020 has been a year of releases with many big names becoming free agents and jumping ships and now another name seems to have joined the list in Impact Wrestling star Daga.

According to reports from WrestlingInc, the high flying star had asked for his release from the company a while back and the officials have now granted his request.

- Advertisement -

Daga made his Impact debut in February last year and the company had held off his release request while trying to re-sign him but the management did not succeed in their efforts.

The now-former Impact star is probably best known for his time with AAA in Mexico where he spent six years of his career from 2011 to 2017 and won multiple titles, including the AAA cruiserweight championship once.

He was asked about a potential AEW signing last year but Daga had confirmed that he hasn’t talked to the promotion, though he had shown interest in growing his name in the American market.

Now it would be interesting to see where the former Impact star goes next after his release and if WWE or AEW officials show any interest in signing the Mexican wrestler to their promotion in the coming times.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard On Raw (Video)

AJ Styles has got a new bodyguard on Raw. Reports first came out earlier yesterday that the company was...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Granted Release

2020 has been a year of releases with many big names becoming free agents and jumping ships and now another name seems...
Read more
WWE

Several WWE Arenas Being Investigated As Potential COVID-19 Hotspots, WWE Responds

WWE has been criticized by many for gathering people and running shows during the coronavirus pandemic but it appears that their troubles...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down For Season Premiere (10/19)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.777 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Impact

Sami Callihan Talks Working With Ken Shamrock In Impact

Sami Callihan will go one-on-one with his longtime rival Eddie Edwards tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. At Bound For Glory, Callihan...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Planning Stunt With Steve-O On Dynamite

Darby Allin says that he and Steve-O have something planned for Dynamite tomorrow night. Allin will challenge for the TNT Championship coming...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

How Goldberg Reacted To The Ending Of His Undefeated Streak

Goldberg's name had become a synonym with his undefeated streak and it made him one of the biggest attractions for WCW until...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Celebrates 2-Years Of Sobriety

WWE's Paige recently took to Instagram to celebrate 2-years of sobriety. She posted a photo of her from 2 years ago and...
Read more
Impact

Gallows And Anderson On If They Are Planning To Retire Anytime Soon

Gallows and Anderson have started a number of new business ventures since leaving WWE and it has made many wonder if this...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Calls Stephanie McMahon “One of The Best Heels of The Attitude Era”

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast. This...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard On Raw (Video)

AJ Styles has got a new bodyguard on Raw. Reports first came out earlier yesterday that the company was...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC