Impact Wrestling Talent Frustrated With Lack Of COVID-19 Protocols

Last month, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “there was a COVID test positive” from the latest Impact Wrestling TV tapings. It turns out that there are some on the roster who are not happy with how the promotion conducts its protocols regarding COVID-19.

Fightful Select reports that there are several wrestlers who aren’t thrilled with the procedures as some even mentioned that the last set of tapings seemed to be ‘more unprepared’ and ‘fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants than any this year’.

The COVID protocols were said to be a ‘major concern’ given that there was a positive test. Several talents reportedly hadn’t received a test over the course of multiple sets of tapings.

Instead, the promotion has only been temperature checked in addition to having wrestlers fill out paperwork to record if they’ve had symptoms.

Impact’s Ethan Page recently revealed he was quarantining because he had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Up until the last set of tapings, the promotion hadn’t dealt with any positive tests. The promotion won’t have any more tapings for the rest of 2020 as they’ve taped enough content for their weekly television show on AXS TV.

