Impact Wrestling Terminates Contract Of World Champion Tessa Blanchard

Impact has decided to end their relationship with Tessa Blanchard after recent disputes

Impact Wrestling has terminated the contract of the former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard due to recent disputes with the female star.

The company confirmed the news via a statement to media outlets, announcing that they are stripping Blanchard of the Impact title and ending their relationship with her:

“Impact Wrestling confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the Impact Wrestling World Championship.”

The wrestling star had not competed for the promotion in a while due to COVID-19 situation but she was scheduled to return for the Slammiversary PPV on July 18.

Her current deal with the company was going to expire before the PPV but Impact officials were hoping that Tessa Blanchard could return for one final appearance at the show.

However, the situation between the two parties became increasingly icy after the female star did not record and send content for the June 1 episode of Impact which forced the company to make major edits to the script.

These events made it increasingly obvious that Blanchard will not return to the promotion and so the company decided to cut bait and move forward.

There is no word yet on what the future holds for the 24-year-old star but her father Tully Blanchard currently works for All Elite Wrestling and it would be interesting to see if the upstart promotion ends up becoming her next home.