Impact Wrestling TV Viewership (12/15)

Viewership data is in for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

The December 15th edition of Impact averaged 177,00 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. The show finished 143rd on cable for the night. This data comes courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com.

This was the second week of Impact to feature an appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis. The show-closing angle saw Omega align himself with former Bullet Club partners, the Good Brothers. Omega will team with Gallows and Anderson at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

By comparison, last week’s Impact had 221,000 viewers and did a 0.08 rating. Two weeks ago, prior to the start of the AEW-Impact angle, Impact had 166,000 viewers.

The next two weeks of Impact during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks will be “best of” shows.