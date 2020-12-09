Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home Impact

Impact Wrestling Viewership: Kenny Omega & AEW Help Draw All-Time High on AXS

By Michael Reichlin
Impact Wrestling logo
Impact Wrestling

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling drew all-time high huge viewership on AXS TV thanks to an historic appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The 12/8 episode of Impact on AXS TV averaged 221,000 viewers and did a 0.08 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic to rank 96th on cable for the night.

Last week, Impact on AXS averaged 166,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic (ranked 121st).

- Advertisement -

The television viewership was strong, but that was not the only indication that wrestling fans are interested in the inter-promotional storyline. The live stream on Twitch peaked at over 55,000 viewers. This is more than 10x the typical audience and double the previous record. #IMPACTonAXSTV was the top trend on Twitter for the night.

In case you missed it, the full episode has been uploaded to the Impact Wrestling YouTube channel.

The next chapter of the AEW-Impact storyline unfolds tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Viewership data courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily

Latest Wrestling News

Impact Wrestling Viewership: Kenny Omega & AEW Help Draw All-Time High on AXS

Impact Michael Reichlin -
Tuesday's Impact Wrestling drew all-time high huge viewership on AXS TV thanks to an historic appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The 12/8 episode...
Read more

Arn Anderson Discusses If He Watches IMPACT Wrestling

AEW Jake Jeremy -
AEW on screen coach and former WWE agent Arn Anderson recently discussed IMPACT Wrestling and other promotions outside of AEW. AEW and IMPACT have now...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Preview (12/9): Shaq Debuts, Sting & Kenny Omega

AEW Michael Reichlin -
All Elite Wrestling has announced a stacked lineup for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite live on TNT. Last week's Winter is Coming special saw...
Read more

“Sting Never Got The Treatment He Deserved in WWE” – Sean Waltman

AEW Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and AfterBuzz TV podcast star Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman recently discussed the AEW debut of Sting. The Icon Sting of course...
Read more

Bianca Belair Reflects On Paul Heyman Calling Her The “Future” Of The Women’s...

WWE Steve Russell -
SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has reflected on the high praise she received from Paul Heyman. In an interview with Metro, she confessed how hearing...
Read more

Riddle Believes He Could Completley “Redeem” Goldberg

WWE Steve Russell -
WWE Superstar Riddle believes he could completely "redeem" former Universal Champion Goldberg. Speaking with WWE on BT Sport, Riddle confessed he thinks the only way...
Read more

AEW Rankings Report (12/9): Jon Moxley #1 Contender

AEW Ian Carey -
AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's Dynamite. They are the first rankings since last week's Winter is Coming event. Men’s Singles...
Read more

Impact Wrestling Breaks Viewership Record With Tuesday’s Twitch Stream

Impact Ian Carey -
There can be no doubting that Kenny Omega's advertised appearance on Impact Wrestling this week was a draw. The viewership of last night's broadcast...
Read more

Results

Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC