Impact Wrestling Viewership: Kenny Omega & AEW Help Draw All-Time High on AXS

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling drew all-time high huge viewership on AXS TV thanks to an historic appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The 12/8 episode of Impact on AXS TV averaged 221,000 viewers and did a 0.08 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic to rank 96th on cable for the night.

Last week, Impact on AXS averaged 166,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic (ranked 121st).

The television viewership was strong, but that was not the only indication that wrestling fans are interested in the inter-promotional storyline. The live stream on Twitch peaked at over 55,000 viewers. This is more than 10x the typical audience and double the previous record. #IMPACTonAXSTV was the top trend on Twitter for the night.

In case you missed it, the full episode has been uploaded to the Impact Wrestling YouTube channel.

The next chapter of the AEW-Impact storyline unfolds tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Viewership data courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily