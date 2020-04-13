Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion Changed To 2-Show Episode

Rebellion will now be a 2-part episode on AXS TV.

Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view has been changed to a 2-part episode beginning on April 21st and concluding on April 28th. The show will be free to air on AXS TV in the United States, on the Fight Network in Canada, and broadcast through Impact’s international broadcast partners.

Additionally, the show was filmed on a closed set with no spectators.

“In light of the restrictions placed upon live events as a result of the coronavirus, IMPACT Wrestling will hold its next major spectacular—IMPACT: Rebellion—on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, as per the guidelines put in place by the CDC,” a press release from Impact Wrestling reads.

The following matches have been announced for Rebellion:

Impact World Championship

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs Michael Elgin vs Eddie Edwards

Full Metal Mayhem

Jordynne Grace (c) vs Taya Valkyrie

Kiera Hogan vs Kylie Rae

Additionally, Willie Mack challenging Ace Austin for the X-Division title will likely occur on the show.

BREAKING: #Rebellion will now expand into a two-part television event airing April 21 and April 28 on IMPACT!



FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/Z2dbOK5Tfq pic.twitter.com/rmTPOTD4nC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 13, 2020

It’s not clear at this time if some Impact wrestlers scheduled for the event will no longer be taking part due to travel restrictions or personal concerns regarding the ongoing pandemic.

Sami Callihan is scheduled to face Ken Shamrock but has expressed concerns about performing during this time. On March 13th, Callihan posted that he will not wrestle during the ongoing crisis, though the Tweets have since been deleted.

Additionally, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Tessa Blanchard may not be able to participate in the show.

“The word going around which is confirmed is that Blanchard, the Impact men’s world champion, who is based in California, is not leaving the state at this time,” wrote Dave Meltzer.