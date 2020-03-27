Injury Update On AOP’s Rezar

Rezar from AOP could be on the shelf for a significant amount of time.

Rezar from the Authors of Pain is looking at spending a significant amount of time on the injured list. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he recently had surgery to repair a torn biceps. The 25-year-old is expected to be out of action for 7-8 months.

Additionally, the decision is being made for his tag-team partner, Akam, to simply sit-out during the time his partner is on the shelf.

“Right now the decision is not to use Akam without him so as of right now there are no plans for either of them for appearing on television,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Akam and Rezar had both been members of Seth Rollins’ stable along with Buddy Murphy on RAW as of late.

The Authors of Pain are former 1x RAW tag team champions. They won the titles by defeating Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 handicap match on the November 5th episode of RAW. They then dropped the titles to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in a 3-on-2 handicap match when their manager at the time, Drake Maverick, was pinned.

Footage of the AOP winning the RAW tag titles can be seen in the player below: