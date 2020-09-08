Injury Update On Ivar

Last night on WWE RAW, Viking Raider Ivar was injured during an 8-man tag-team match. Ivar landed a dive through the ropes onto several wrestlers on the outside of the ring during the match and shortly after the referee put up the dreaded “X” sign indicating an actual injury had taken place.

WWE sent out an update on Ivar’s condition shortly after the conclusion of RAW.

“During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,” a WWE.com update reads.

The Viking Raiders teamed with Apollo Crews and Ricochet to take on the Hurt Business on RAW last night. The Hurt Business added a new member in Cedric Alexander earlier in the show during another match featuring the stable. Alexander had teamed with Ricochet and Apollo Crews earlier in the show and turned on his babyface teammates. Alexander then officially joined the stable on MVP’s lounge segment.

Highlights from the 8-man tag where Ivar was injured can be viewed in the player below: