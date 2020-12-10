Injury Update On Penta El Zero M, Reason Santana Missed Dynamite

Last night on Dynamite, Penta El Zero M was scheduled to team with his brother Fenix and Lance Archer to go up against Eddie Kingston and the Butcher & The Blade. Early into the match, however, he was put through a table by the Butcher and taken to the back. According to a report from BodySlam, this was done because Penta is currently dealing with an injury. Penta reportedly suffered a leg injury while training a couple of weeks ago. The spot was done to explain his absense.

The Lucha Bros recently reunited with PAC as the Death Triangle. They are now in an angle with their former stable of Kingston and the Butcher and the Blade.

Also on Dynamite last night, Santana was absent from the Inner Circle’s ultimatum segment. Chris Jericho explained that he wasn’t there because of all the internal fighting that has been going on in the faction as of late. We’ve noted that Santana is dealing with a personal issue. He has since posted an emotional message on Instagram noting that his step-father recently passed away.

SEScoops sends our deep condolences to Santana and his family.

Wrestling Observer Radio posted early Thursday morning notes that he is expected back at Dynamite next week.