Monday, October 5, 2020

Injury Updates For Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Following NXT Takeover

By Michael Reichlin

WWE has provided injury updates for Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly following their hard-hitting match in the main event of Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31.

Balor retained the NXT Championship over the Undisputed Era star, but at a steep cost. According to WWE storylines, Balor was hospitalized after the show. He reportedly received CAT scans to determine the extent of the damage he sustained.

Meanwhile, WWE states that O’Reilly broke several teeth during the match. He was evaluated for additional injuries.

Fans can expect updates on the condition of both men this Wednesday night. This will be the first episode of NXT TV taking place inside the new Capitol Wrestling Center at the Performance Center

Triple H commended both men Sunday night after NXT Takeover.

