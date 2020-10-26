Injury Updates On Heath, Alex Shelley & More From Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV saw some unscheduled changes take place. In the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, Heath was in obvious discomfort and needed the ropes to hold himself up. Alex Shelley was taken out of the 4-way tag-team match early and Kylie Rae did not perform in her scheduled match against Deonna Purrazzo.

According to updates from the Wrestling Observer, Heath suffered a hernia in the gauntlet match. At the time, he thought he suffered a torn groin. Heath was also scheduled to win the match but the plan changed after he was injured. In storyline, one of either Heath or Rhino needed to win the match or they would both be gone from Impact. An on-the-fly decision saw Rhino defeat Sami Callihan in the finals of the match. This keeps Rhino and Heath in the company from a storyline perspective, though now it is Rhino who has a title shot owed instead of Heath.

The North attacked Alex Shelley before the tag title match at Bound For Glory. This forced Chris Sabin to wrestle the match by himself. The North would regain the tag titles in the match. Shelley provided his own detailed medical evaluation on Twitter:

Wrestling is a really dangerous sport and sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to. I apologize to @BLabelPro and @SORBilly who was coming out of retirement as well as any independent companies I was negotiating with. Piledrivers are very dangerous. https://t.co/VzRCxTUlJq — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) October 25, 2020

So, the C6 nerve root controls your pointer finger and bicep and C5 can refer to your pectoralis. If you feel intense burning in either of these areas following trauma, please seek medical attention. I feel somewhat grateful to have the education to know what the red flags are. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) October 25, 2020

Kylie Rae also missed the show. According to a report from PW Insider, she traveled to Nashville but was unable to make it to the venue Saturday evening. The reason she missed the show is a private matter and Impact has said they won’t publicly comment on it. She is said to be doing well and is in good-standing with the company. She’ll be back when she is ready to be.