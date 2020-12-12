Friday, December 11, 2020
Internal Reaction To Vince McMahon Sending Talent Back To The Performance Center

Many people were"baffled" about one star being on the list

By Andrew Ravens

An interesting report emerged on Friday morning noting that Vince McMahon was unhappy with the working ability of several bigger wrestlers. 

He threw a fit about it so he sent a batch of talent to return to the WWE Performance Center in order for them to approve by working with coaches Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

Otis, Dabbo Kato, Omos, Mace from RETRIBUTION, and former NXT Champion Keith Lee were on the list to go back to the training facility. 

Fightful Select has some backstage details on how those within the company reacted to the news. It was pointed out that many people were “baffled” that Lee made it on that list because he’s considered to be one of the better workers in the company.

The belief is that he was added to the list despite his talent because of his size.

Regarding Otis, who is still well-liked by the WWE Chairman, there have been some spots over the last few months that have reportedly caught the attention of those in mangement who think that he could work safer.

The report goes onto state that those in the locker room knew about McMahon’s edict to send back certain stars to train. However, they decided to stay quiet about it before it leaked. There could be more names added to the list in the future. 

