Internal WWE Reaction To Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Comments About Paul Heyman

By Andrew Ravens
Gallows and Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had a lot to say about their WWE departure. They did an interview with Ryan Satin on YouTube where they addressed a wide variety of topics. 

One of the more interesting topics was about them being let go by the company due to budget cuts just months after they had signed new big-money deals with the promotion. 

Gallows and Anderson joined AJ Styles in the belief that Paul Heyman was responsible for the tag team being let go as he put their name on a list of talent to be released. 

They do acknowledge that Vince McMahon made the final call to fire them, but they were still upset that Heyman allegedly lied to them.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the backstage reaction to their comments was mostly about how naive they could be to think that it was Heyman, not McMahon, that made the call to fire them.

There are two stories that have gone around about the internal reactions. The first story is that while McMahon made the call, Heyman didn’t fight to keep them. The second story is how Gallows and Anderson were not on the list of wrestlers to be fired but once McMahon had a talk with Heyman about future storyline plans and they were planned to be used, McMahon added them to it. 

It should be noted that all wrestlers who were released in April were under a 90-day non-compete. Thus, if McMahon wanted to bring them back, he had three months to make a decision and didn’t. 

