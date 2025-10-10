Alex Hammerstone Addresses MLW Future & Why He Returned

Alex Hammerstone spent more than 600 days as MLW World Champion and became the first-ever Openweight Champion. Despite all these accomplishments, the 34-year-old powerhouse returned back to the company with a chip on his shoulder. He was motivated to turn heads and test himself against the best on the roster. His latest match against Matt Riddle at Slaughterhouse, even though the result didn’t land the way the star hoped.

“I didn’t want my night ending getting hit in the ball bag, but at the same time I went out there with the guy who had the company’s number one prized championship for the last year, and I took him to the limit and proved I am the greatest champion this company has ever had,” he said. “I beat the crap out of Matt Riddle for 15 minutes, and I think I did so in quite a dominant fashion that hasn’t been done up to this point. So, I was very happy to display that. Obviously, to get the match of the night bonus was such a cool thing. It’s not only great to get some extra money in your pocket but to have that feeling that the work you’re putting in is appreciated. Sometimes you give a lot and a lot and wonder if anyone is even noticing. Is the hard work paying off? Is there any point to this? Little things go a long way.”

The athlete stepped away from MLW for more than a year to see what opportunities were out there. This included a stint with TNA and even an appearance on WWE NXT. The dedicated performer described the time before returning home with some good and not so good experiences.

“One thing I really learned was the value of having something that you can sink your teeth into where you can get creative and excited about,” Hammerstone said. “There were a couple of months during that time away I had nothing. I was kind of floating around. When that happens, it’s a very dangerous spot for a professional wrestler because this isn’t an industry where you can come into work, clock in and work 9 to 5. You have to be inspired and have to be excited to be creative and to be able to put forth something people are going to be captivated by where it resonates. “When I lost all that passion, it’s sort of a vicious cycle because not only was I stuck in the spot where nothing was good happening for me, but my mind started losing interest and confidence and all these things in myself where I started putting forth my best effort. If I’m not putting in my best effort, there will probably be less opportunities for me. It snowballed in that direction So when I talked to MLW about coming back, we talked about avoiding that and going in the direction where I want to enjoy this and be doing something I ‘m passionate about and strongly about and get those gears turning again. It really has revived my passion. I feel like I’m firing on all cylinders right home, which is great because there was a time I wasn’t.”

Hammerstone looks to channel the renewed motivation in helping take MLW to the next level. He feels this time around is a little different than when the Arizonian was under a long-term contract. However the job remains the same.

“I’m very invested in the product. For every ounce they want to put into me, I’m going to pay that back ten-fold,” Hammerstone explained. “I want to be part of this company growing again. MLW had some ups and downs, boom periods and lulls, a lot of things really negatively affected it. I feel like in 2020 we were at our peak. We were on TV, doing pay-per-views and COVD nuked it. Coming out of that formation of AEW and stuff starting companies started locking up talent and all these factors. Now we’re here back in the company and feeling things out I’m seeing the product is better than ever. I think the potential for growth is huge. I just want to do whatever I can to contribute to that.”

During the short time back, Hammerstone has seen other alums arrive back on the scene. Among them was the shocking appearance of AEW’s MJF. The Dynasty members shared some brief time together. Will we see this again? Could this be the beginning for more collaboration between the two companies?

“That was a very unexpected situation and a very pleasant surprise,” Hammerstone responded. “ It’s always great to see Max. It just shows how different the wrestling landscape has change. You would never have ever had that happen years ago. It was really cool. “As far as what that can mean for AEW and MLW, I don’t necessarily think it will flourish into some full-on partnership. It obviously goes to show though to some degree the companies are willing to work with each other when it means good business. If that means me crossing over there or more of their stars crossing here, the doors are always open. It’s just about stepping on through it.”

One familiar face we do know coming back to MLW is Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. The power couple look to return after three years during the MLW x Don Gato live show on November 20 from the Charleston Music Hall Thunder Studios Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. The event will air on YouTube and beIN Sports.

“I have tons of history with Kross. I was around when he first started training. I’ve wrestled him a ton of times in different locations. I’m a huge fan of his. I think he is one of the most charismatic wrestlers I’ve ever encountered in my entire life,” Hammerstone said. “Any time he is a part of it’s exciting. His first go around in MLW we never got to touch or interact. Who knows? Maybe things could be different this time around. I think it’s a match fans will always be entertained with. With that being said, it goes to show the talent pool is deep and getting deeper. It’s more signal to me that I have to f*ck’in stay on my toes.”

Hammerstone is excited for the momentum MLW continues to build. He feels optimistic for what’s to come in terms of the promotion’s future.