Shotzi Talks Wanting To Be Face of a Pro Wrestling Company & Future of MLW Women’s Division

Shotzi has been booked and busy ever since her exit from WWE. Pro wrestling’s queen of Halloween could be found virtually all over working for some of the most notable independent companies. On top of those dates, she also enjoyed her time at Major League Wrestling.

“They just get the ballsy bad ass,” she said. “MLW just completely understands me. I had no idea they would get me this much and bring in my character. Just promos, matches, and the ‘Graveyard Shift,’ and I can tell they brought me in knowing who I am and really appreciating my character work and giving me the most ballsy creative stuff.”

On the “Graveyard Shift”, Shotzi looks to make this segment more than just an October time offering. She has plans to expand on it. “I’m going to push that it is on more shows and not just for the spooky season,” she said.

Shotzi is excited for MLW x Don Gato Tequila live special on November 20. The event broadcasting on YouTube and BeIN Sports will feature the MLW return of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. Having her friends there is bittersweet.

“I wish they were killing it on WWE and wish they were just champions, but selfishly I’m happy to have them on the indies with me,” Shotzi said. “It’s crazy because we’ve had so many parallels in our wrestling careers. We all got signed together. Me and Scarlett were the only two to get signed on the same day. We became really friends because we were put together. We started doing the drives together, and that’s how we got close. It’s how we both found out we like the paranormal stuff and then Kross got signed. Then we got fired-ish around the same time. It’s these weird parallels. We even got called to the main roster at the same time together. So, to have them at MLW is another ordeal. I just love having my friends with me.”

One other familiar face she may not enjoy seeing is Priscilla Kelly, a fellow alum who has been making her own waves on the scene.

“That’s always been my girl. She brings out the best and worst of me. She has been calling me out. I don’t mind that. I like a girl that knows what she wants,” Shotzi said. “I think she wants my spot in MLW, but it’s going to be hard for her to get it because I’m having a lot of fun in MLW and am not going to let her take my spot for sure. She is going to have to bring her A-game in November if she wants my spot.”

With so much star power coming into MLW’s women’s division, Shotzi is excited to be a part of it. She teased this is only the beginning in terms of what’s to come.

“I can definitely tell you it is going to grow, and there are going to be some huge names coming into MLW in the women’s division,” she said. “Not that I was the start of that, but I think them bringing me in for multiple dates is kind of the start of them bringing in more and more people who fans will be excited to see coming into MLW. I know there is some stuff abrewing, and I can’t wait for everyone to see how the women’s division develops in MLW.”

Outside goals for herself, she has also set up goals for herself in MLW. Perhaps, the dedicated performer eyes the Featherweight Championship held by Shoko Nakajuma?