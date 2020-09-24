Io Shirai Receives WWE NXT TakeOver Opponent

The next challenger to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will be Candice LeRae and it’s the second match to be added to the card of the upcoming NXT TakeOver event.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University on the USA Network, WWE held a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender.

Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li were the competitors. It was a typical battle royal and the final four were Kacey, Blackheart, LeRae, and Nox.

The finish saw LeRae toss Blackheart off the steel steps and she landed on her back. The match went about 20 minutes.

Because LeRae was victorious, she earned the right to challenge Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE officials have considered holding this event outside of Full Sail University in favor of holding it at the ThunderDome, which is hosted in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. There’s still no word yet on the actual location.