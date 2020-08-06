Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Io Shirai Receives WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Opponent

Io Shirai has her next opponent

By Andrew Ravens
Io Shirai
Io Shirai

The next challenger to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will be Dakota Kai and it’s the latest match to be added to the card the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: 30

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University, WWE held a match that would determine who is next in line for a title shot. 

A singles match between Rhea Ripley and Kai took place with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title. It was a lengthy match that featured a finish where Mercedes Martinez hit Ripley with a big boot that allowed Kai to capitalize on it. 

Kai was victorious, earning the right to challenge Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title. 

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: 30 event on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University and will air on the WWE Network. 

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: 30 Card

  • WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai
  • Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA – Ladder Match to crown new NXT North American Champion 

WWE Changes TV Taping Schedule After Organization Problems

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.

