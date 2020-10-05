Sunday, October 4, 2020

Io Shirai Retains Women’s Title, Ember Moon Returns At WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Io Shirai is still champion and Ember Moon has returned.

By Andrew Ravens

Io Shirai was successful in her latest title defense of the NXT Women’s Title. 

She did so at Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event when she pinned Candice LeRae.

- Advertisement -

The match was dominated by LeRae in the early going. Shirai managed to fight back and then they went right into the near fall spots. Shirai hit a moonsault off the top rope that saw LeRae put her knees up sending Shirai into the referee.

Johnny Gargano ran out to the ring with a referee t-shirt but the referee told him to get lost. LeRae hit Shirai with the title, but Shirai kicked out at 2. The finish saw Shirai hit a moonsault off the top rope. 

After the match, Toni Storm appeared on the big screen to tell her that it’s Toni’s Time.

Then, the mystery person that had been featured in various video packages was revealed to be Ember Moon. She had a staredown with Shirai to end the segment. 

There was a belief that the videos have been building towards the return of someone who was part of NXT several years ago such as a former NXT Champion. 

Moon has been out of action since November 2019 with an achilles injury.

WWE set up this contest back on the September 23rd episode of NXT when they held a match that would determine who is next in line for a title shot.

A Battle Royal took place Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li were the competitors. Obviously, LeRae won the match and earned this title opportunity. 

Trending Articles

AEW

Ben Carter Drawing Interest From WWE & AEW

It’s been well documented that WWE and AEW compete against each other in the Wednesday Night War, but now they might be...
Read more
WWE

NXT TakeOver 31 Final Card, Results Tonight

WWE presents NXT Takeover: 31 tonight live on the WWE Network. WWE has announced Takeover will take place from...
Read more
NXT

First Look At WWE’s New ‘Capitol Wrestling Center’ Venue

WWE has provided a first look at the new Capitol Wrestling Center, the newly redesigned live wrestling venue at the Performance Center...
Read more
AEW

MJF Says He Wants To Work With Top NXT Star

MJF is interested in wrestling one of the top stars on WWE's NXT brand. The 24-year-old AEW star held...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson Was Planned For AEW All Out

Chris Jericho says his confrontation with Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite this past spring was supposed to culminate in a match at...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Io Shirai Retains Women’s Title, Ember Moon Returns At WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Io Shirai was successful in her latest title defense of the NXT Women’s Title.  She did so at Sunday’s...
Read more
WWE

WWE Bringing Back Halloween Havoc Theme For NXT Episode

To the surprise and joy of fans, WWE has decided to bring back Halloween Havoc. They’ll do so on an upcoming episode...
Read more
WWE

Santos Escobar Keeps Cruiserweight Title At WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Santos Escobar is still on top of the cruiserweight division as he wasn’t dethroned by Isaiah Scott. Escobar did...
Read more
WWE

Damian Priest Retains North American Title At WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Damian Priest put his newly won NXT North American Title on the line in one of the matches featured on the WWE...
Read more
WWE

Jack Gallagher Addresses Allegation Made Against Him, WWE Release

Jack Gallagher has broken his silence regarding an allegation that was made publicly against him during the #SpeakingOut Movement back in June. 
Read more
Impact

Impact Victory Road Results: Young Retains, Heath Debuts

Impact Wrestling presented Victory Road last night on the Impact Plus streaming service. The event was headlined by an Impact World Championship...
Read more
Impact

Impact On AXS TV Viewership Update

Impact Wrestling's ratings on AXS TV are staying steady just under the 200,000 viewers mark. According to a recent report from Wrestlenomics,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson Was Planned For AEW All Out

Chris Jericho says his confrontation with Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite this past spring was supposed to culminate in a match at...
Read more
NXT

First Look At WWE’s New ‘Capitol Wrestling Center’ Venue

WWE has provided a first look at the new Capitol Wrestling Center, the newly redesigned live wrestling venue at the Performance Center...
Read more
WWE

NXT TakeOver 31 Final Card, Results Tonight

WWE presents NXT Takeover: 31 tonight live on the WWE Network. WWE has announced Takeover will take place from...
Read more
AEW

Ben Carter Drawing Interest From WWE & AEW

It’s been well documented that WWE and AEW compete against each other in the Wednesday Night War, but now they might be...
Read more
AEW

FTR Talks About Learning From Dusty Rhodes

AEW tag team champions appeared on The Push Podcast the week and spoke about their experience being mentored by Dusty Rhodes.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC