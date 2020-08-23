Io Shirai Retains Women’s Title At WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

Io Shirai was successful in her latest title defense of the NXT Women’s Title.

She did so at Saturday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event in Winter Park, Florida when she pinned Dakota Kai.

- Advertisement -

The match was back and forth. With Kai being the heel, she was able to get the majority of the offense while Io battled back from adversity. They did some near falls towards the end including a referee bump. Io won with a moonsault.

Post-match, Raquel Gonzalez came out and attacked Io until Rhea Ripley walked out to scare off Raquel. Ripley and Io had a staredown.

The shock is REAL!



Even after an interference by @RaquelWWE, @shirai_io is able to kick out and keep this match alive! #NXTTakeOver @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/YbKS7uA6LR — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020

Close but not enough. @shirai_io puts her foot on the ropes to escape a title loss. #NXTTakeOver @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/pTqq1JfJ6c — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020

WWE set up this contest back on the August 5th episode of NXT when they held a match that would determine who is next in line for a title shot. A singles match between Ripley and Kai took place with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title. Kai was victorious, earning the right to challenge Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title.

The next special for NXT comes on October 4th at a location that has yet to be announced before holding another event during Survivor Series weekend in November.

What are your thoughts on Io Shirai retaining the NXT Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.