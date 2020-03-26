Injured Star Returns To Action On This Week’s NXT

This week’s episode of NXT saw injured star Io Shirai making her in-ring return for the brand and she won a big match up during her comeback on the show.

This week’s episode of the Black And Yellow brand was expected to see Xia Li competing against Aliyah for a spot in the announced #1 contenders ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

However, Li was attacked by someone backstage before the match can take place. After it was declared that she was unable to compete on the show, officials announced that Shirai has been cleared for in-ring action.

The Japanese star was then sent to the ring for the match. She went on to defeat Aliyah and earn herself the spot in the upcoming ladder match. You can check out some photos of the bout below:

Io Shirai suffered a leg injury during a match with Toni Storm on the January 22 episode of NXT. At the time, it was reported that she will stay out of action for two months.

With this win, the returning star has joined Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim in the list of confirmed names for the upcoming ladder match.

The winner of the bout is expected to receive a shot at the title after WrestleMania, where the current champion Rhea Ripley will defend her championship against the winner of 2020 Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair