Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Ivar Comments On Suffering Injury During RAW Match

Ivar has thanked the fans

By Andrew Ravens
Viking Raiders Ivar

Just one day after having a scary moment during a match on WWE RAW, Ivar has commented on how he’s doing. 

The former WWE star took to Twitter this evening to thank everyone for their support following the injury. He wrote the following: 

“From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me,” he wrote. “My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to recover and be better than ever! Love you all [two hearts emoji] [sign of the horns emoji] [poultry leg emoji]”

The injury happened during an 8-man tag team match on the show that saw The Hurt Business with new member Cedric Alexander battled The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Apollo Crews. 

Ivar did a dive through the ropes to take out several wrestlers at ringside and landed oddly on his right leg. WWE announced after the show that Ivar suffered a cervical injury while doing a suicide dive. 

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, but Ivar immediately knew that something was wrong. 

As soon as he landed,  he did an “X” gesture that led to the match ending just a few moments later. 

