Monday, September 14, 2020

Ivar To Undergo Neck Surgery

Ivar is set to undergo neck surgery.

By Ian Carey
Viking Raiders Ivar

Ivar from the Viking Raiders will be undergoing neck surgery tomorrow. The Viking Raiders member was injured last Monday on RAW. WWE put out a statement saying Ivar was expected to make a full recovery shortly after. According to comments made by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, however, Ivar is set to undergo neck surgery as a result of the injury.

“Well, as it turns out, it’s serious,” Alvarez said of Ivar’s injury. “Tomorrow, Birmingham, he will be getting neck surgery.”

Alvarez also noted that Dave Meltzer has said Ivar has been dealing with neck issues for some time.

How Ivar’s injury impacts Erik of the Viking Raiders is up in the air.

“Hopefully, they’ll do something with Erik as a single and when Ivar gets better they can put them back together,” Alvarez continued.

There is no known timetable for Ivar’s return at this time.

Ivar thanked fans for their support shortly after the injury occurred.

“From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me,” he wrote. “My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to recover and be better than ever! Love you all,” he Tweeted.

