Tuesday, September 1, 2020

“Jabroni” Officially Added To The Dictionary

By Scott Lazara
The Rock
The Rock

Dictionary.com knows its role and smells what The Rock is cooking.

The website announced today that their biggest update ever, featuring more than 15,000 additions with 650 new words, includes one word that is very popular with pro wrestling fans – jabroni.

- Advertisement -

The official listing for “jabroni” reads like this:

jabroni – noun
Slang. a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser: She always has a comeback to own the trolls and jabronis on Twitter. Shut your mouth, you dumb jabroni!

Also called en·hance·ment tal·ent, job·ber. Professional Wrestling. a wrestler whose purpose is to lose matches against headlining wrestlers in order to build up the status and fame of the headliners: The man is a legend in the ring—he eats jabronis for breakfast.

The word was popularized by The Rock during WWE’s Attitude Era, but in past media interviews he has credited WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik with constantly using the word backstage.

“Yes, we put jabroni in the dictionary. We assume @TheRock could smell us cooking up this update the whole time,” Dictionary.com wrote on Twitter in response to feedback on the word being added to the dictionary.

This is not the first time that The Great One has helped get a WWE word into the dictionary. The word “SmackDown” was added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary back in 2007.

The former WWE Champion spoke with Esquire Magazine in June 2015 and was asked about the word. He talked about how The Iron Sheik was known for using the “jabroni” term.

“When I was a kid, it was an inside term that guys would use,” Rock said. “When wrestlers wanted to have a private conversation when fans were present, they would start talking carny because they used to wrestle in carnivals. I thought it was so cool. Jabroni was a word that was always used in the derogatory sense. Oh, this jabroni, that jabroni.

“But the Iron Sheik was famous for saying the word constantly backstage. Jabroni, jabroni, jabroni. Around 1998, I thought, Why can’t I say it on TV? So I started saying it publicly, but the Iron Sheik was known for it.”

The Rock has not publicly commented on the new dictionary listing as of this writing.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/31): Randy Orton Earns Title Match, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Payback. Drew McIntyre's...
Read more
Results

WWE Payback 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Wins Universal Title, Keith Lee vs. Orton

WWE Payback aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. The Fiend put his Universal Championship on the line against Braun Strowman...
Read more
WWE

Brock Lesnar No Longer Under WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar is a free agent after he and WWE failed to come to terms on a new agreement. The news was...
Read more
Wrestling News

Storyline Plans For Roman Reigns As Universal Champion (Report)

Roman Reigns returned to in-ring competition during last night's Payback event, winning the WWE Universal Championship. He signed his contract late into...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Hardy Comments On What WWE Had Planned For Him If He Re-Signed

Matt Hardy recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and mentioned what he feels WWE would have done with him had he re-signed...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

“Jabroni” Officially Added To The Dictionary

Dictionary.com knows its role and smells what The Rock is cooking. The website announced today that their biggest update ever, featuring more than 15,000 additions...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Drops Below 2 Million Total Viewers After Last Week’s SummerSlam Surge

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.896 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Retribution To Be Exclusive To RAW (Report)

The Retribution faction that has been terrorizing episodes of RAW and Smackdown as of late will apparently only be doing that to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Stephanie McMahon As A Performer

Jim Ross recently spent some time with Conrad Thompson talking about an episode of RAW from 2001 on his Grillin JR podcast....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On When Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract Expired

News broke yesterday that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent. His merchandise was removed from WWE.com but he continues to show...
Read more
Wrestling News

The IIconics Comment On Having To Disband

Last night on WWE RAW, The Iiconics were booked in a match against the Riott Squad. The winners would receive a tag...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/31): Randy Orton Earns Title Match, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Payback. Drew McIntyre's...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

The next challenger to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be Randy Orton and it’s the first match to be added to the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Big Show’s Netflix Comedy Not Returning For Second Season

Fans of The Big Show’s sitcom on Netflix can stop wondering if the show will be back for a second season. 
Read more
WWE

Rey Mysterio Suffers Torn Triceps at WWE Payback

Unfortunately, Rey Mysterio is on the sidelines with a torn triceps.  On Monday evening, WWE issued a statement on...
Read more
WWE

Bellator MMA President Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar

Now that Brock Lesnar is a free agent, interest for his services inside of the cage is starting to come out. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Has Harsh Response To Fan Who Says He’s Being Pushed Down People’s Throats

Roman Reigns is heeling it up on both WWE television and social media.  A fan was complaining on Twitter...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC