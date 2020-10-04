Sunday, October 4, 2020

Jack Gallagher Addresses Allegation Made Against Him, WWE Release

Jack Gallagher has broken his silence

By Andrew Ravens



Jack Gallagher has broken his silence regarding an allegation that was made publicly against him during the #SpeakingOut Movement back in June. 

A woman named Becky alleged Gallagher got her drunk on New Years’ Eve in 2014 and he allegedly made unwanted advances and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

She claimed to have resisted his advances. However, when she tried to push him off, he grabbed onto her. He hanged onto her skirt that caused it to rip and she left the party after that.

This resulted in his WWE release. Gallagher took to Twitter to issue the following statement: 

“Following an allegation made in June 2020 as part of the #SpeakingOut movement I was released from my contract with the WWE.

I didn’t release a statement then because it didn’t feel the right thing to do at the time. I have now taken the time to process what has happened and would like to respond.

In 2014, at a New Year’s Eve party, I met a young woman and my behaviour towards her was inappropriate. As this party was nearly six years ago and I had drunk quite a large amount of alcohol that night, unfortunately, I do not recollect what happened.

I wish to make it clear that drinking is not an excuse for my behaviour that night. I want to express my deepest regrets, and I am genuinely sorry for the upset that I have caused.

Following these allegations, I proactively contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations to take responsibility for my actions, as I was aware that the woman who made the allegations and I had both attended the same New Year’s Eve party. I was then informed that this would be a breach of the company ethics policy, and this is what lead to my release from my contract with the WWE.

This isolated incident is not reflective of my behaviour and attitude towards women. As a man, I know I can do better, and with the support of my wife, I have taken the time over the last few months to understand what I can do. But this is not about me, but about the women that come forward as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. I will continue to support women and this movement to the best of my ability.”

