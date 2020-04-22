Jacques Rougeau Reveals The Last Thing Dino Bravo Said To Him

The murder of Dino Bravo was recently featured on Vice's Dark Side of the Ring.

The still-unsolved murder of Dino Bravo was the topic of the latest episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring. During the episode, Jacques Rougeau is interviewed and he revealed what Dino Bravo said to him the night he was murdered.

The episode covers how Bravo got involved with organized crime shortly after leaving the World Wrestling Federation. Bravo’s last match in WWF was May 16th, 1992. He would be dead less than 10 months later. It was suggested during the show that Bravo likely new his life was in danger shortly before he was murdered.

“One night, Dino calls me. ‘Hey Jaques, can you come and see me?’ I’m going ‘Dino’s calling me to go see him?’ We’re not that close of friends,” Rougeau said during the documentary. “We respect each other but we’re not that close of friends.”

Nearly 30 years after Dino Bravo’s brutal murder, family and friends relive his descent from Montreal’s favorite wrestling son to mob enforcer, and the deadly consequences that followed.



“I said ‘ok, I can’t go today but I’ll go tomorrow.’ He says ‘come and see me as soon as you can.’ That was his last words to me,” Rougeau continued.

That night Dino is said to have been at home watching a hockey game.

“The next morning I’m at the gas station, now I’m going to see him,” Rougeau continued. “At the pump, the guy says ‘yeah, your friend your buddy there he got it, huh?’ I looked at the paper, the front page of the Montreal paper. He got 11 bullets in the body and 7 bullets in the head, that’s a rough way to go.”

The documentary goes into further detail regarding the known details of Bravo’s murder. It features interviews with Jimmy Hart, Jacques Rougeau, as well as Bravo’s family.