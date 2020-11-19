Thursday, November 19, 2020

Jade Cargill Recalls Being Inspired By Chyna’s Body Positivity

By Michael Reichlin
Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill on AEW Unrestricted

Jade Cargill the latest guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. Cargill made her AEW television debut last week on Dynamite and has moved right into prominent storylines with Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

During her discussion with Aubrey Edwards and and Tony Schiavone, Cargill spoke about training at the Nightmare Factory with QT Marshall, being inspired by WWE legend Chyna, running her own fitness business, being a mother and more.

She credits QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes with helping launch her pro wrestling career. “Dustin’s really been geared in,” she said. “He’s been making sure that I’m prepared. He made my debut super easy for me. He talked me through everything as well as QT at the Nightmare Factory.  They’ve been sitting down, talking to me, rehearsing with me, making sure that everything is perfect.”

Jade Cargill in AEW

Jade Cargill has a unique look with her bodybuilder frame and long silver hair. She recalls guys picking on her when she was younger, but turned to WWE legend Chyna for inspiration. Chyna was empowered by her muscles, which led Cargill to feel the same way about her own body.

“Growing up I’ve always been muscular and I used to always get picked on by guys saying, ‘Oh she looks like a man. She’s too muscular.’ And I remember growing up and watching Chyna and seeing how she just embodied, just loved how she looked, and it just did nothing but empower me and make me say, ‘You know what? I look good. These muscles look great!'”

“I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, ‘You know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.’ And I said, ‘Oh wow! I would love that!’ And they said, ‘You know, you look like Storm.’ I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She’s a powerful Black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing.”

Jade Cargill recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW, so fans can expect to see

Listen to Jade Cargill’s appearance on AEW Unrestricted at Omny.fm or in the player embedded below:

