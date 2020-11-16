Monday, November 16, 2020

Jake Hager: AEW Has Been ‘The Greatest Year In My Career’

Inner Circle member Jake Hager has opened up about his time in AEW, believing he has had the "greatest year" of his career since signing.

By Steve Russell

Inner Circle member Jake Hager has described the past year in All Elite Wrestling as the “greatest year in my career.”

Hager shared his feelings on his AEW tenure while appearing on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho. From a pro wrestling perspective, he believes signing with AEW has allowed him to experience some memorable moments over the past year.

- Advertisement -

“I look back at this year with AEW as the greatest year in my career pro wrestling wise. Moments like that were really cool,” Hager said. “14,000 people, the debut episod – I was nervous as s–t and I had the easiest thing to do. All I had to do was run out to the ring without tripping and then slide in the ring and do a couple things. You look back at some of the uncut footage that they have formatted, it’s so cool, and the crowd was going so crazy.”

Hager reflected on how he immediately knew something special was happening as soon as he debuted. He recalled how the crowd was chanting, “We The People.” Hager noted how “[…] the second night is when you completely cut it off, and they haven’t said it since.”

He then stressed how it was essential to separate themselves from previous gimmicks. Hager expressed how “[…] we are different characters with AEW, so let’s be different.”

Jericho agreed with Jake Hager’s point. He explained how, although he appreciates fans still changing “Y2J,” it irks him as the character is 20 years old. Jericho also added how chanting for old WWE gimmicks and catchphrases is “demeaning” to AEW and that fans should embrace the fact they are new people with new characters.

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE Soon

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
AEW

Update On Brodie Lee’s Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Denied Request For Transfer To NXT

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Impact Crowns Multiple New Champions At Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact's Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jake Hager: AEW Has Been ‘The Greatest Year In My Career’

Inner Circle member Jake Hager has described the past year in All Elite Wrestling as the "greatest year in my career."
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker And Kane Reflect On The Streak Ending

During the WWE Network's 'Brothers of Destruction' special, The Undertaker and Kane reflected on The Streak coming to an end. They also...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Compares Leon Ruff NXT Win to 1-2-3 Kid, Talks Smaller ‘Average’ Wrestler Size

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Leon Ruff's NXT North American Championship win.
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker: ‘In My Eyes, I Am Officially Retired’

The WWE Network docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, ended with the Legend saying "never say never" when it came to a return...
Read more
Wrestling News

Screen Actors Guild Will Help Wrestlers “Secure The Protections They Deserve”

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG AFTRA) President has released a statement to media...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ryback Explains Why He Publicly Criticizes WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has opened up about why he publicly scrutinizes his former employer. He explained his reasoning after fans questioned...
Read more
Wrestling News

RetroMania Wrestling Release Date Announced, New Trailer

We finally have an official release date for RetroMania Wrestling, the official sequel to the beloved 1991 arcade game WWF WrestleFest.
Read more
Wrestling News

Bianca Belair On If She’s Interested In Returning To NXT

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has shared whether she is interested in a potential return to WWE's black-and-gold brand, NXT.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC