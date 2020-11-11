Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Jake Hager Claims John Cena Refused To Lose WWE Title To Him In 2010

Jake Hager told an interesting story

By Andrew Ravens

Jake Hager reflected on winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship while talking with Chris Jericho. 

Hager went by the name of Jack Swagger in WWE and in March 2010, he was the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. This allowed him to cash-in to challenge for the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship at any moment.

- Advertisement -

Ultimately, he won the World Heavyweight Title by beating Jericho. However, original plans called for him to win the WWE Title from John Cena. 

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Hager talked about how things change. 

“I had a little inclination, but I had no idea what was going to happen. The night before, I teased it on Raw. I hit Cena with the briefcase, I snuck up on him when he had one of his brilliant promo segments. Later, come to find out, he refused to do the job for me for the [WWE] Championship. We won’t talk about that. Ugh. ‘The most unselfish top man in the business.”

Hager also recalled how his night to win the title came about as he was in Phoenix and got a call about coming to Vegas. He got to the arena early and he’s waiting around for a meeting to start. He saw John Laurinaitis go into an office room then Jericho and Edge. He entered the room to get more details. 

Hager recalled Jericho telling him to not screw up this chance and was being dead serious and very sincere. This made him think of his wrestling coach and that was the start of him looking up to Jericho while knowing that he knew he could trust him. 

The title change happened on an episode of SmackDown in less than a week after he won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania XXVI.

Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Is A Natural For MMA

ViaFightful

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

R-Truth Opens Up About Being Overwhelmed And Ready To Quit WWE

Raw Superstar R-Truth opened up about his early career in WWE and shared how close he was to quitting during an interview...
Read more
AEW

AEW Video Game In Development By Yuke’s Co. Ltd.

All Elite Wrestling has announced not one, but three new AEW video games. AEW Games has provided the first official details regarding...
Read more
Wrestling News

David Benoit: “I Don’t Want To Go To WWE”

David Benoit recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The son of Chris Benoit discussed a litany of topics during the interview,...
Read more
AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan: “The Balance of Power in Wrestling Will Shift Tonight” at AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan says this week's episode of Dynamite will be an eventful one. (Dynamite Preview) Saturday's Full...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jon Moxley Confirms Eddie Kingston Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be His Full Gear Opponent

Jon Moxley did an interview with Fight Game Media and during it, he revealed that Eddie Kingston was not originally planned to...
Read more
Wrestling News

James Storm Clarifies His Impact Wrestling Status

James Storm made his return to Impact Wrestling as a surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal at the...
Read more
WWE

Jake Hager Claims John Cena Refused To Lose WWE Title To Him In 2010

Jake Hager reflected on winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship while talking with Chris Jericho.  Hager went by the...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Didn’t Want To Win AEW Tag Team Titles Until 2021

If it was up to The Young Bucks, they wouldn’t be the AEW Tag Team Champions right now.  Nick...
Read more
AEW

Tama Tonga Teases AEW Match Amid NJPW Partnership Rumors

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Bullet Club star Tama Tonga recently discussed his 'dream' tag team matches on the Tama's Island podcast....
Read more
Wrestling News

David Benoit: “I Don’t Want To Go To WWE”

David Benoit recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The son of Chris Benoit discussed a litany of topics during the interview,...
Read more
AEW

Second AEW Show On TNT Will Not Launch Until 2021

Tony Khan did an interview with TSN to talk about a wide range of topics involving AEW. During the discussion, AEW's President provided...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan: “The Balance of Power in Wrestling Will Shift Tonight” at AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan says this week's episode of Dynamite will be an eventful one. (Dynamite Preview) Saturday's Full...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC