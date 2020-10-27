Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Is A Natural For MMA

By Michael Reichlin
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley in 'Cagefighter' (2020)

Inner Circle member Jake Hager thinks AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has what it takes to be a successful MMA fighter.

Hager knows a thing or two about success inside the fighting cage. The former WWE World Heavyweight champion has a 2-0 record in mixed martial arts. He fights again this Thursday night against Brandon Calton (also 2-0) at Bellator 250.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Big Hurt’ spoke with MMANews.com this week to promote the fight. When asked which AEW star he thinks could cross over to MMA, he named Moxley. Hager and Moxley fought for the AEW World Championship in an ‘Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match’ on the April 15th edition of Dynamite.

“I know after wrestling him for that [AEW] championship, for 43 minutes in front of no audience, in the Florida heat, that man has what it takes to go five rounds,” said Hager. “He’s trained just a little bit and I think he’s a natural for (MMA). He definitely has that I don’t care attitude, and I’m ready to fight.”

The respect between Hager and Moxley is mutual. We conducted an exclusive interview with Jon Moxley back in July and he spoke extensively about their No Holds Barred Empty Arena match. Moxley recalls the two of them “beating the absolute hell out of each other.”

“I worked myself up to a point where I think ‘I really hate this guy and I really want to go out there and hurt him.’ So, I guess it’s similar in that way to a movie. You got to bring the energy from within. And then that match, add that nice Florida humidity, and I broke a nice little sweat. I got into a groove, just kind of free flowing and wrestling. And we beat the absolute hell out of each other and it was quite fun.”

Check our full interview with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley below:

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Results

WWE Hell In A Cell Results: New Champions Crowned, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre defended the...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rumored Matches For Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for November 22nd, 2020. No matches have been officially announced for the show but it is...
Read more
WWE

Corey Graves Predicts a Major Angle for ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on RAW

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently discussed the WWE Draft. The Draft took place just over a week ago and saw some...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Is A Natural For MMA

Inner Circle member Jake Hager thinks AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has what it takes to be a successful MMA fighter.
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Ridge Holland To Attack Adam Cole

Pat McAfee closed out last week's episode of NXT by revealing his new alliance with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. McAfee recently...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blasts Vince McMahon For ‘Warped’ Culture in WWE

Former WWE/WCW/TNA writer and outspoken pro wrestling personality Vince Russo recently commented on an episode of Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
WWE

Several Matches Announced For WWE Survivor Series

The card for next month's WWE Survivor Series is taking shape. Coming out of Monday's Raw, we have...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Calls AEW TNT Championship The Most Important Wrestling Belt Of Last Year

Cody Rhodes has tried to make the AEW TNT Title as special as any title that the promotion has to offer. 
Read more
WWE

The Rock Gets Busted Open While Working Out (Video)

The Rock prides himself on being the hardest worker in the room and that includes the gym.  However, sometimes...
Read more
ROH

Update On Marty Scurll’s Status With ROH

Ring of Honor has returned to producing content for its weekly television program. Marty Scurll has not been involved, however. Scurll was...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC