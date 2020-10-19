Monday, October 19, 2020

Jake Hager Fighting At Bellator 250 Next Thursday (10/29)

Jake Hager has his next fight booked.

By Andrew Ravens
Jake Hager
Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger (Jake Hager)

Jake Hager has his next fight booked under the banner of the Bellator MMA promotion – and we won’t have to wait long to see the Inner Circle member back in the cage.

Hager will fight fellow heavyweight Brandon Caltonat next Thursday, October 29th at at Bellator 250. Th show takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main card will air on CBS Sports Network. 

Hager hasn’t competed inside the cage in a year as he had his sights set on making his opportunity in AEW count. 

In his previous outing at Bellator 231, it ended in a no contest after he kneed opponent Anthony Garrett in the groin multiple times. Before that, he had been undefeated. 

Bellator 250 Card

Bellator 250 is headlined by a rematch between Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima for the middleweight title. More fights will be announced in the coming week. 

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima – for the Bellator middleweight title
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker
  • Cody Law vs. Orlando Ortega
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Taylor Johnson
  • Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane
  • Brandon Carlton vs. Jake Hager

For more information on Bellator 250 and the best MMA coverage around, visit our partners at MMA News.

