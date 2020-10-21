Jake Hager Takes Shot At Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

AEW’s Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon on Twitter. Hager was responding to a Tweet from McMahon that was celebrating WWE being named 2020 Corporation of the Year by PR News.

Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award? ? @AndrewYang https://t.co/Yg65yCYQ8J — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) October 20, 2020

“Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award?”

- Advertisement -

Hager tagged politician and former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang in his post. Yang has promised that if he is in a cabinet position after the US Presidential election, he will bring changes to WWE’s policy of classifying wrestlers as independent contractors. He responded to Hager’s post.

Time will change under new leadership. ??? — Andrew Yang??? (@AndrewYang) October 20, 2020

Yang was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and spoke about this issue.

“You should know Chris, this is not like ‘I’m going to talk about this and forget about it’. This bothers me and I’m not going to rest until something changes,” Yang said about WWE’s independent contractor policy,” he said.

Jake Hager Returning To Bellator Cage

It was also announced recently that Hager has an MMA fight next week. He’ll be fighting on the undercard of Bellator 250 on Thursday. Hager is currently 2-0-1 in his pro MMA career. His last fight ended in a no-contest after Hager hit his opponent with an illegal knee to the groin.