Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Jake Hager Takes Shot At Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon.

By Ian Carey
Jake Hager
Jake Hager

AEW’s Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon on Twitter. Hager was responding to a Tweet from McMahon that was celebrating WWE being named 2020 Corporation of the Year by PR News.

“Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award?”

- Advertisement -

Hager tagged politician and former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang in his post. Yang has promised that if he is in a cabinet position after the US Presidential election, he will bring changes to WWE’s policy of classifying wrestlers as independent contractors. He responded to Hager’s post.

Yang was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and spoke about this issue.

“You should know Chris, this is not like ‘I’m going to talk about this and forget about it’. This bothers me and I’m not going to rest until something changes,” Yang said about WWE’s independent contractor policy,” he said.

Jake Hager Returning To Bellator Cage

It was also announced recently that Hager has an MMA fight next week. He’ll be fighting on the undercard of Bellator 250 on Thursday. Hager is currently 2-0-1 in his pro MMA career. His last fight ended in a no-contest after Hager hit his opponent with an illegal knee to the groin.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Celebrates 2-Years Of Sobriety

WWE's Paige recently took to Instagram to celebrate 2-years of sobriety. She posted a photo of her from 2 years ago and...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jake Hager Takes Shot At Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

AEW's Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon on Twitter. Hager was responding to a Tweet from McMahon that was...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Reveals The Bunny Has Joined His ‘Family’

Eddie Kingston has revealed that The Bunny is now a member of his "family" in All Elite Wrestling. Kingston made the announcement...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sheamus Believes Big E ‘Should Be A World Champion’

Sheamus has seemingly found some newfound respect for New Day member Big E following their recent SmackDown feud. As far as The...
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Wrestler Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

WCW Wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 according to posts on his official Facebook account.
Read more
WWE

WWE Backstage Returning To FS1 For Special Episode On Friday

WWE Backstage is returning to FS1 this Friday. The company has announced that a special edition of the studio...
Read more
WWE

The Miz On Daniel Cormier Possibly Joining WWE

There has been talk of Daniel Cormier possibly joining WWE in coming times and during a recent interview, the Miz revealed his...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Ending Of This Week’s Raw

The ending of this week's episode of Raw confused a lot of people with many wondering if the company ran out of...
Read more
Impact

Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Granted Release

2020 has been a year of releases with many big names becoming free agents and jumping ships and now another name seems...
Read more
WWE

Several WWE Arenas Being Investigated As Potential COVID-19 Hotspots, WWE Responds

WWE has been criticized by many for gathering people and running shows during the coronavirus pandemic but it appears that their troubles...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down For Season Premiere (10/19)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.777 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Impact

Sami Callihan Talks Working With Ken Shamrock In Impact

Sami Callihan will go one-on-one with his longtime rival Eddie Edwards tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. At Bound For Glory, Callihan...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC