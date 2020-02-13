Jake Hager To Make AEW In-Ring Debut At Revolution PPV

Jake Hager is set for his first AEW match

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for their upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger from his time in WWE, is slated to take on Dustin Rhodes in a singles match at this show. This will mark Hager’s in-ring debut for the promotion.

There is some history with Rhodes and Hager as during the build-up for the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho-Cody Rhodes match last year heading into Full Gear, Rhodes took a beat down from Hager.

In fact, AEW did an angle where Rhodes’ arm was broken after Hager smashed it in a car door.

AEW presents the Revolution pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center.

The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and is available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at FITE.TV. The promotion will be announcing more matches for the show in the coming weeks.

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Title Match: Chris Jericho © vs. Jon Moxley

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

