Jake Hager Wins His AEW In-Ring Debut At Revolution

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes is in the books.

As seen at Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL, Hager beat Rhodes in this contest that marked his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling.

In order to build up to this match, AEW had to lay some back story between Rhodes and Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger from his time in WWE.

During the build-up for the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho-Cody Rhodes match last year heading into Full Gear, Rhodes took a beat down from Hager.

AEW did an angle where Rhodes’ arm was broken after Hager smashed it in a car door.

It was revealed that Hager had signed with the promotion when he made his on the October 2, 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite from Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena on TNT.

On this show, Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz beat The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match. After the contest, Hager walked out and helped the heels beatdown the babyfaces.

He’s been aligned with the heel group, named The Inner Circle, on television since then.

