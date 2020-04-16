Jake Roberts Explains His Decision To Attend AEW Dynamite Tapings During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has opened up about how his insecurities forced him to attend AEW Dynamite tapings despite coronavirus concerns.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has explained how his personal insecurities led him to make appearances on AEW Dynamite admits the coronavirus pandemic. He opened up about his decision during a recent video uploaded to DDP Yoga’s YouTube channel.

Reflecting on his choice to travel to Dynamite, Roberts admitted he feared that by missing one show, he wouldn’t be needed anymore. According to him, “I was so insecure. I had to go.”

DDP explained how he told Jake Roberts that he wouldn’t kick him out despite potentially exposing himself to the coronavirus. That being said, DDP stressed how he had a baby in the house and that his decision was putting other people at risk. If that continued, DDP would have no choice but to refuse Roberts entry.

“Whenever I went to Jacksonville, I took everything I had with me because I knew there was no coming back. No questions, I never asked Dallas to come back. I was staying out by the airport at a fine hotel, I had room service and I could go down to the restaurant and eat. I had a gym to work out in, a swimming pool—what the hell, I’ve got everything I need.”

Jake Roberts On Self-Isolating, Depression

Roberts admitted how the lack of people caused him to fall into a depression. The hotel shut the gym down and that his time in self-isolation affected him deeply:

“It hit me hard, I didn’t like what I was thinking. I wasn’t thinking about drinking or doing drugs, but I don’t think I was far from thinking about that. I just didn’t like the way I was feeling.”

Jake Roberts has since returned to DDP’s home and has been quarantining himself. He has been appearing on Dynamite in pre-recorded promo segments in support of Lance Archer.