Jake Roberts Gives Details On His New Client

Jake “the Snake” Roberts shocked the wrestling world last week on Dynamite by coming out to confront Cody Rhodes. Roberts told Cody and the live crowd that he was not there to praise Cody but rather to slay him. He then said he was once told to never turn his back on someone he is afraid of or someone he respects before doing exactly that to Cody.

Roberts mentioned that he has a new client he will be managing and that client is going to face Cody. The legend posted the following details about his new client to his Instagram stories:

Previously, Roberts had posted a picture of his appearance on Dynamite last night with the following caption:

“Beware AEW…The Darkness has arrived.

And to answer your questions: Yes I wrote what I said. No I don’t ever do “practice runs.” On the first shot I give you my heart and soul. I’m not giving up my sobriety. And…I have so much more left to do…the time is NOW.”

Jake “the Snake” Roberts

Roberts is arguably one of the most compelling wrestlers of all time and his debut on Dynamite last week garnered a strong response online from fans and those in the wrestling industry alike.

The Snake still cuts a hell of a promo, doesn’t he?@JakeSnakeDDT https://t.co/IFnvDi8XGj — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2020

Dear @AEWrestling (@TonyKhan),



Please let @TheArnShow and @JakeSnakeDDT cut promos on each other. Please?



Signed,

The Planet — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 5, 2020

From Randy Orton:

What the hell am I wearing? And Thanks for watching #Dynamite my man! @AEWrestling https://t.co/BtkaDAm2YN — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 5, 2020

Bully Ray feels Roberts’ AEW debut should lead to a change regarding how the DDT is used in wrestling today:

Dear Wrestlers,



With Jake Roberts returning to #AEWDynamite last night…



If you’re working a match anywhere on the planet and use the DDT in any way, shape or form as a false finish, you should get shoot mafia kicked in the face.



Have a nice day.



?

Bully @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 5, 2020

