Jake Roberts On WWE Counter-Programming AEW Fyter Fest With NXT Great American Bash

Jake Roberts has previously worked for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, but is now under contract with WWE’s latest rival promotion, AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently did an interview with the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. This is where he spoke about the latest attempt done by WWE to counter-program AEW with NXT content.

Over the next two weeks, AEW will be airing its Fyter Fest show on TNT while WWE will be airing editions of NXT with its Great American Bash thme. According to the legendary pro wrestler, WWE is feeling the heat.

“Well, they feel the heat. You know, competition is good for everybody. It makes people step up their game. Obviously, I’m gonna tell you who I’m going for – AEW and just because I want to.

I think they have a good product. It’s a different product and different is good, especially with where WWE is and different is good. At the end of the day, competition is good because it just makes people go out there and work harder and that’s great for the fans. The fans reap the benefits of that.”

WWE announced the special weeks after All Elite Wrestling had already announced and was building matches for its Fyter Fest.

Once AEW signed a television deal with TNT, WWE was quick to react as they signed a deal with the USA network in order to counter-program the rival promotion.