Jake Roberts Reveals Who Brought Him Into AEW

Jake Roberts has been on a path to recovery from the last few years and the former WWE star even returned to weekly national television recently when he debuted on AEW TV.

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, the wrestling legend talked about a number of things and also revealed who was responsible for bringing him into the company.

Roberts first mentioned how his name kept getting brought up and later revealed that while he expected people like DDP or Dustin Rhodes to vouch for him, it was actually President Tony Khan who wanted him there:

“My name kept getting brought up by people, but it was actually [Tony] Khan that said “I want him in here.” That’s quite a compliment there. That’s not the way I expected to be brought in, I expected it to be through Dallas or through Dustin [Rhodes], but it wasn’t, it was Khan who wanted me in there.

He’s the one that initiated the “let’s get him.” I did the little card-dealing gimmick I did for them [at Double Or Nothing],” recalled Jake Roberts. “That was just a nice thing to do, But then to get invited to do this angle [with Lance Archer) was much bigger.”

Also Read: More Details On Roman Reigns Pulling Out Of WrestleMania

The WWE Hall Of Famer continued by saying that his storyline with Lance Archer is going to be huge and they haven’t really started it yet.

He then mentioned how AEW is doing things the old school way where they are building things up for the long term instead of doing what WWE does. You can check out his full interview at this link.