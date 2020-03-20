Jake Roberts Shares Harsh Words Regarding Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has shared some harsh words regarding Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. During an interview with FlipDaScript, Roberts revealed how he felt that Michaels and Hart were “chumps” who needed the title to be relevant. He claimed the two were the worst champions WWE could have had and that neither man drew any money.

When asked which Superstars needed a championship to be relevant, Jake Roberts was quick to name Michaels and Hart. “Those chumps needed the title. Nobody paid attention to them. [Michaels] was in a tag team and they were pretty good and they made the girls say, ‘Oooh!’ But that’s about it. [Michaels] worked his ass off. I’ll give him that. He performs his ass off. But was he a good champion? Hell no. Did he put asses to seats? Not that many. Check the books.”

He continued, “Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels were the worst champions of all. They did not put money in the bank. Shawn Michaels had the ‘It’ factor but he was 215 pounds and in my day, you’re getting in the ring with 275, 300, 350 pound guys. Then you go Andre who’s 550. Can you imagine Shawn going up against Andre? My case is closed.”

Jake Roberts is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling. After teasing a new association with a key talent, Roberts soon revealed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Lance Archer was his new client.

