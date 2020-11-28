Saturday, November 28, 2020

James Ellsworth Provides Update On Gillberg’s Health

James Ellsworth confirmed that the former WWE star is out of ICU

By Anutosh Bajpai
Gillberg
Gillberg

Former WWE star James Ellsworth has provided an update on his friend and fellow former WWE star Gillberg after he suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

Ellsworth took on his Twitter on Thursday to provide an update on his Friend’s condition and he revealed that Gillberg, real name Duane Gill is out of ICU after suffering the heart attack on Wednesday:

- Advertisement -

“Hey everyone, Happy Thanksgiving. I just got off the phone with the wife of Duane Gill, also known as Gillberg; she wanted to let everyone know what’s going on with Duane. He had a heart attack yesterday. But he is doing good now and just got out of ICU.”

Ellsworth also said that the former Light Heavyweight Champion is expected to be back home soon and start the transition to return to his normal self:

“Please send your prayers to Gillberg and his family at this time. We hope he will be home soon and back to his normal, funny, goofy self. Take care, guys and God bless you all. Stay safe.”

Gillberg, whose character was a parody of WCW’s Goldberg was a popular jobber from the Attitude Era who had a couple of stints with WWE in the 90s.

He has made sporadic appearances for the promotion since 2003 and he seemingly retired from active competition in February earlier this year.

Latest News

Impact

Backstage News On Impact Talent Testing Positive For Coronavirus, How Wrestlers Feel About Lack Of Testing

A talent who is part of a group of stars tight with each other and was at the latest tapings of Impact Wrestling tested...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho On Why WWE Comedy Does Not Work

While Chris Jericho is often praised for his mic work, he is also an incredible actor and his skills such as his unmatchable comic...
Read more
WWE

Liv Morgan On Having WWE Cameras Around For Ups And Downs

Being famous in any field means that you have to give up your privacy and you are constantly being followed by people and cameras...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/27): Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns, Zayn vs. Bryan

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Survivor Series. Jey Uso battled Kevin Owens as...
Read more
WWE

Details On WWE Piping In Crowd Noise At The ThunderDome

WWE came up with the idea for its ThunderDome set up over the summer and has been running shows from the Amway Center since...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC