James Ellsworth Talks Being ‘Shocked’ at WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The performer known for the ‘No Chin Music’ superkick and “any man with two hands” promo discussed a number of topics during his time on the show.

One of the topics discussed focused on Ellsworth’s two releases from WWE. When asked if he was shocked by his initial release, Ellsworth replied “yeah, because I felt like I got over as a baby face when I needed to, and I got over as a heel when I needed to.”

James Ellsworth on Getting Over in WWE

“The crowd was always making noise when I was out there” Ellsworth would continue. “Isn’t that what it’s supposed to be right? Like even the week before I got released, I wrestled Becky [Lynch] on SmackDown. I watch that back and all these chants were directed towards me, they were chanting ‘where’s your chin? Becky’s gonna kill you, Ellsworth sucks!’ These were big reactions, you know?”

- Advertisement -

James Ellsworth would then discuss how he felt being released from the company for the first time in 2017. Ellsworth was released from WWE following the aforementioned Becky Lynch match on the November 7th episode of SmackDown Live. “So when they released me? I was upset, I was crying” Ellsworth revealed. “I mean, you lose your dream job and I’m questioning why? But then I go ‘maybe it’s because Carmela has the [Money In The Bank] briefcase right now?’ That’s where heat is, the briefcase.”

“They [WWE] brought me back seven months later” James Ellsworth continued. “That’s all it was, seven months later they brought me back. I came back at Money In The Bank [2018] and helped Carmela beat Asuka. Then they used me for a couple of months there.”

Do you think that James Ellsworth will end up back in WWE at some point? Do you want to see him back on television? Let us know in the comments