Wednesday, November 11, 2020

James Storm Clarifies His Impact Wrestling Status

James Storm gave an update

By Andrew Ravens
James Storm spent almost 15 years in TNA
James Storm spent almost 15 years in TNA

James Storm made his return to Impact Wrestling as a surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. 

Just because he made an appearance at the show doesn’t mean he’s back in the promotion full-time.

- Advertisement -

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion recently responded to fans on Twitter to clarify that he is not fully back with the promotion. Instead, he felt that he just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come in to help out.

For those who may not know, the “one more” Storm is referring to is this Saturday at Impact Turning Point special. This is where he’ll team up with Chris Sabin to take on XXXL (Larry D and Acey Romero).

In addition to working for Impact, he’s still working shows for the NWA via UWN Primetime Live. This past Tuesday on the show he teamed up with Eli Drake in an NWA Tag Team Title bout against Aron Stevens and JR Kratos.

A few months ago, Storm made headlines by revealing that WWE was planning to bring him in and work on the main roster. However, the COVID-19 pandemic nixed those plans. 

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/9): McIntyre & Orton, Final Member Of Team RAW

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Randy Orton teamed up with Miz & Morrison to...
Read more
AEW

AEW Video Game In Development By Yuke’s Co. Ltd.

All Elite Wrestling has announced not one, but three new AEW video games. AEW Games has provided the first official details regarding...
Read more
Wrestling News

R-Truth Opens Up About Being Overwhelmed And Ready To Quit WWE

Raw Superstar R-Truth opened up about his early career in WWE and shared how close he was to quitting during an interview...
Read more
AEW

Priscilla Kelly Comments On Darby Allin’s TNT Title Win

Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin were married in November of 2018. In August, Kelly announced on Twitter that the couple was going...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

James Storm Clarifies His Impact Wrestling Status

James Storm made his return to Impact Wrestling as a surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal at the...
Read more
WWE

Jake Hager Claims John Cena Refused To Lose WWE Title To Him In 2020

Jake Hager reflected on winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship while talking with Chris Jericho.  Hager went by the...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Didn’t Want To Win AEW Tag Team Titles Until 2021

If it was up to The Young Bucks, they wouldn’t be the AEW Tag Team Champions right now.  Nick...
Read more
AEW

Tama Tonga Teases AEW Match Amid NJPW Partnership Rumors

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Bullet Club star Tama Tonga recently discussed his 'dream' tag team matches on the Tama's Island podcast....
Read more
Wrestling News

David Benoit: “I Don’t Want To Go To WWE”

David Benoit recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The son of Chris Benoit discussed a litany of topics during the interview,...
Read more
AEW

Second AEW Show On TNT Will Not Launch Until 2021

Tony Khan did an interview with TSN to talk about a wide range of topics involving AEW. During the discussion, AEW's President provided...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan: “The Balance of Power in Wrestling Will Shift Tonight” at AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan says this week's episode of Dynamite will be an eventful one. (Dynamite Preview) Saturday's Full...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Bella Twins Say They Have “One More Run” Left In WWE

The Bella Twins believe they have one more WWE run left in them. The 36-year-olds were recently interviewed by Michael Lopez on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC