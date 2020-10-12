James Storm Explains Why He Left Impact Wrestling

James Storm was one of the stars who helped build TNA and he spent almost 15 years in the promotion in his two stints before leaving the company in 2017.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, the former TNA star talked about a number of things and he also detailed the reasons behind his departure from the promotion.

Storm first claimed that he left because he just wanted to do something different and he went on to explain that the ownership problems of the company were also a contributing factor to his decision:

“I had been there for 15 years and, I don’t know, I just kind of wanted to do something different, I still love Impact; I still wish nothing but the best for Impact Wrestling, but it was my time to step away from Impact.

“At that time, I didn’t know really who was running the company, you had Dixie, you had the Harris brothers, then you had Anthem out of Canada, then you had Billy Corgan,” said James Storm, “So it was just like, okay, I don’t know who my boss is.”

The Cowboy also revealed during the interview that he wanted to leave a year before his deal was up because he felt that the company was not utilising him while he had a lot left to give.

James Storm has joined NWA after leaving Impact Wrestling where he has won a few titles and is the current NWA world tag team champion with Eli Drake.