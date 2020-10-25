Sunday, October 25, 2020

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm thinks WWE wanted him to join the main roster to work with the younger guys

By Anutosh Bajpai
James Storm spent almost 15 years in TNA
James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans.

The Cowboy recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about things like his previous WWE appearances, being a veteran in the wrestling world, and more.

During the interview, Storm provided some details on the talks he has had with WWE and revealed what role the company wanted him to play upon his signing:

“I think they wanted me to come in and work with the younger talent on RAW and SmackDown. They were basically saying with your personality and stuff like that, I know I would have gotten over, no matter what. I can work with anybody and still make myself get over. As you say, you can go over; you can get over as well,”

When asked which of the current wrestling storylines he is enjoying, James Storm said that he is really enjoying the ongoing storyline with the New Day.

The former champion made his return to Impact Wrestling during the Bound For Glory PPV this week and it would be interesting to see if he sticks around for a longer run.

SourceWrestlingInc





