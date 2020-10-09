James Storm Talks Why He Thinks WWE Retracted Their Contract Offer

James Storm shared last month that he was supposed to join WWE earlier this year.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion stated in an interview that he was supposed to make his WWE main roster debut with the company after WrestleMania 36.

Storm was first approached by WWE during Royal Rumble weekend. The deal had been done, and he had signed, but then WWE took back the offer.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Storm gave his take as to why WWE decided against the deal.

“Once I seen that they were making all these cuts with all these different guys and stuff like that I just knew it was a matter of time before they retract the contract,” Storm said.

“It sucks because I can sit here and say ‘me me me’ but in the whole scheme of things it was a lot of people who lost their jobs. All I can do is keep on keeping on and doing my thing and hopefully there’s another opportunity to come in the future.”

Whether WWE will bring him in once they start touring again remains to be seen.