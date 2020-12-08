Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Jaxson Ryker Returns To WWE On Main Event

Jaxson Ryker is back for now

By Andrew Ravens
Jaxson Ryker
Jaxson Ryker & Elias

Jaxson Ryker is back on WWE television, but just not on RAW or SmackDown. Instead, he appeared in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Main Event. 

The show was taped on Monday night before RAW went live. Those who appeared in the crowd for the taping noted that Ryker made an appearance as he was in a segment with Elias. 

R-Truth, who is the WWE 24/7 Champion, interrupted the two WWE stars. Thus, it appears that WWE has paired the two stars together. Keith Lee vs. Angel Garza was also taped for this week’s WWE Main Event. 

This marked his first appearance on WWE television since The Forgotten Sons were pulled from SmackDown back in late May. At the time, they were in the middle of a big push while contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. 

Last week on SmackDown, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler made their returns to WWE programming. They did so by aligning with Baron Corbin in order to help him score a win over Buddy Murphy.

Ryker found himself in hot water after pro-Trump comments he made on Twitter. There had been talk of WWE possibly releasing Ryker, but that may have changed. 

Backstage Update On The Status Of Jaxson Ryker

